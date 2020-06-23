1148 100th Avenue North East

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, home office/den, central air, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1148 100th Ave NE Unit A Blaine MN 55434