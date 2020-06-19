All apartments in Blaine
11417 5th Street Northeast
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

11417 5th Street Northeast

11417 5th Street Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1765531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11417 5th Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Four Seasons, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could rent a 3 bed/2 bath home with 1056 sq. ft. of space in The Park of Four Seasons for $1400/month. That’s a deal worth investigating! Call to schedule a viewing and learn about our financing and promotional options!

"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have any available units?
11417 5th Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11417 5th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11417 5th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 5th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11417 5th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11417 5th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11417 5th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
