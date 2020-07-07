Amenities

11249 isanti court NE Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Available March 1st! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome available March 1st.

This home comes with many amenities including a fireplace, walk in closets, and a attached 2 car garage! This home has a washer and dryer in unit.

Close to many parks, restaurants, and attractions.

Freshly painted, cleaned, and ready for move in!

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.

Requirements:

2.5 times the rent in income

No Criminal Background history/ No Evictions

600 Credit Score or above!

If interested in scheduling a showing or have any questions please EMAIL me at : Starmax.leasing@gmail.com

Thank you for reading!



