Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11249 isanti court NE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

11249 isanti court NE

11249 Isanti Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11249 Isanti Court Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11249 isanti court NE Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Available March 1st! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome available March 1st.
This home comes with many amenities including a fireplace, walk in closets, and a attached 2 car garage! This home has a washer and dryer in unit.
Close to many parks, restaurants, and attractions.
Freshly painted, cleaned, and ready for move in!
Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income
No Criminal Background history/ No Evictions
600 Credit Score or above!
If interested in scheduling a showing or have any questions please EMAIL me at : Starmax.leasing@gmail.com
Thank you for reading!

(RLNE5478658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11249 isanti court NE have any available units?
11249 isanti court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11249 isanti court NE have?
Some of 11249 isanti court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11249 isanti court NE currently offering any rent specials?
11249 isanti court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 isanti court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11249 isanti court NE is pet friendly.
Does 11249 isanti court NE offer parking?
Yes, 11249 isanti court NE offers parking.
Does 11249 isanti court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11249 isanti court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 isanti court NE have a pool?
No, 11249 isanti court NE does not have a pool.
Does 11249 isanti court NE have accessible units?
No, 11249 isanti court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 isanti court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11249 isanti court NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11249 isanti court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11249 isanti court NE does not have units with air conditioning.

