10952 Quincy Blvd NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a spacious living room. The kitchen has everything convenient for the cook. Door wall leads to large deck. Enjoy the lovely yard with mature trees. Lower level is partially finished with second bath and room which would be ideal for an office or den. Attached 1 car garage. Property also has a storage shed. Call 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing. Available November 1st!