Blaine, MN
10952 Quincy Blvd NE
10952 Quincy Blvd NE

10952 Quincy Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10952 Quincy Boulevard Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Donnays Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a spacious living room. The kitchen has everything convenient for the cook. Door wall leads to large deck. Enjoy the lovely yard with mature trees. Lower level is partially finished with second bath and room which would be ideal for an office or den. Attached 1 car garage. Property also has a storage shed. Call 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing. Available November 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have any available units?
10952 Quincy Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have?
Some of 10952 Quincy Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10952 Quincy Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
10952 Quincy Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10952 Quincy Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10952 Quincy Blvd NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10952 Quincy Blvd NE has units with air conditioning.
