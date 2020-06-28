10952 Quincy Blvd NE

10952 Quincy Boulevard Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434 Donnays Oak Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
This home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a spacious living room. The kitchen has everything convenient for the cook. Door wall leads to large deck. Enjoy the lovely yard with mature trees. Lower level is partially finished with second bath and room which would be ideal for an office or den. Attached 1 car garage. Property also has a storage shed. Call 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing. Available November 1st!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
