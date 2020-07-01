All apartments in Blaine
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

10945 Able Street NE

10945 Able St NE · No Longer Available
Location

10945 Able St NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10945 Able Street NE Available 04/30/20 Lovely 3BR 2BA Tri-Level in Blaine - Pick Your Paint, Flooring & Appliances! - No phone calls please - submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Currently being remodeled! $1500 due at signing and you can pick your own paint, flooring & appliances for remodel. Custom-built tri-level home with open and spacious floor plan, and a walkout dining room to the back yard and neighborhood pond. All new paint, flooring, counter tops and appliances! Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. View this home and dozens more at www.612RentNow.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 Able Street NE have any available units?
10945 Able Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 10945 Able Street NE have?
Some of 10945 Able Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 Able Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
10945 Able Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 Able Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10945 Able Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 10945 Able Street NE offer parking?
No, 10945 Able Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 10945 Able Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10945 Able Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 Able Street NE have a pool?
No, 10945 Able Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 10945 Able Street NE have accessible units?
No, 10945 Able Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 Able Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10945 Able Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10945 Able Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10945 Able Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

