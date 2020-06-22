All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 10639 National Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
10639 National Street Northeast
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

10639 National Street Northeast

10639 National Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10639 National Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome your new home! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,717 sq. ft. home in Circle Pines has everything you need! This open floor plan home features a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the huge lower level living/family room, or entertain in the formal living area. Get a restful night sleep in the master suite, and wake up to the songbirds outside on your beautiful finished deck, with tons of space in your private yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10639 National Street Northeast have any available units?
10639 National Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 10639 National Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10639 National Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10639 National Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10639 National Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10639 National Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 10639 National Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University