10550 National St NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Split Level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blaine! This home features a nice dining area, living Room, 2 Bedrooms and bathroom on the main level. Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom in the walk out basement to patio and back yard. The living room has sky lights and a deck off the dining area.



PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



Approximate Room Dimensions:

Kitchen: 18X11

Living Room: 14x11

Family Room: 14X13

Bedroom 1: 13X12

Bedroom 2: 12X10

Bedroom 3: 12X11

Other Room: 8X8