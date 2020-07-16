All apartments in Blaine
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

10550 National St NE

10550 National Street Northeast · (612) 465-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10550 National Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful Split Level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blaine! This home features a nice dining area, living Room, 2 Bedrooms and bathroom on the main level. Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom in the walk out basement to patio and back yard. The living room has sky lights and a deck off the dining area.

PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Approximate Room Dimensions:
Kitchen: 18X11
Living Room: 14x11
Family Room: 14X13
Bedroom 1: 13X12
Bedroom 2: 12X10
Bedroom 3: 12X11
Other Room: 8X8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 National St NE have any available units?
10550 National St NE has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10550 National St NE have?
Some of 10550 National St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 National St NE currently offering any rent specials?
10550 National St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 National St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10550 National St NE is pet friendly.
Does 10550 National St NE offer parking?
No, 10550 National St NE does not offer parking.
Does 10550 National St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10550 National St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 National St NE have a pool?
No, 10550 National St NE does not have a pool.
Does 10550 National St NE have accessible units?
No, 10550 National St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 National St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 National St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 National St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10550 National St NE has units with air conditioning.
