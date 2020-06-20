All apartments in Big Lake
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

171 Lake St N - 1

171 Lake St N · (763) 295-6566
Location

171 Lake St N, Big Lake, MN 55309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/502949?source=marketing

Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. Shared restrooms down the hall, off street parking, convenient location near HWY 10 & HWY 25

171 – 4 (Lower Level – Left Front) Former Real Estate Office - 339 SQ FT
This unit features two separate office areas, high ceilings, large windows, and the wood accent wall adds a lot of character.
339 sq ft office space $295.00

171 - Lower level unit - 213 SQ FT - $200/month plus electric

Located in Big Lake, MN just one block North of Hwy 10, on Lake St. providing quick access to this main highway and just 30 minutes from St. Cloud. This area is also home to several other neighboring businesses such as: Holiday Station Store, Big Lake Police, Riverwood Bank, McDonald's, the Public Library and many more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have any available units?
171 Lake St N - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Lake, MN.
Is 171 Lake St N - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
171 Lake St N - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Lake St N - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 171 Lake St N - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Lake.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 171 Lake St N - 1 does offer parking.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Lake St N - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have a pool?
No, 171 Lake St N - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have accessible units?
No, 171 Lake St N - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Lake St N - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Lake St N - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Lake St N - 1 has units with air conditioning.
