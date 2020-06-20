171 Lake St N - 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. Shared restrooms down the hall, off street parking, convenient location near HWY 10 & HWY 25



171 – 4 (Lower Level – Left Front) Former Real Estate Office - 339 SQ FT

This unit features two separate office areas, high ceilings, large windows, and the wood accent wall adds a lot of character.

339 sq ft office space $295.00



171 - Lower level unit - 213 SQ FT - $200/month plus electric



Located in Big Lake, MN just one block North of Hwy 10, on Lake St. providing quick access to this main highway and just 30 minutes from St. Cloud. This area is also home to several other neighboring businesses such as: Holiday Station Store, Big Lake Police, Riverwood Bank, McDonald's, the Public Library and many more!

