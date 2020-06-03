Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15971 Flotilla Trail Available 07/01/20 2Bed/1.5Bath Townhome- Apple Valley*Avail July 1, 2020 - End Unit Townhome in great Apple Valley location!

MAIN LEVEL - Large Living Room, informal dining area and good-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Also 1/2 bath on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- Master bedroom with walk through bath. One other nice size bedroom. Also on this level is a nice size loft area for office/den. Laundry also on this level. Newer carpet!



Great location close to shops, restaurants and easy freeway access. School District 196. One pet allowed. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE. Available July 1, 2020



(RLNE5768277)