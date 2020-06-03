All apartments in Apple Valley
15971 Flotilla Trail

15971 Flotilla Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15971 Flotilla Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15971 Flotilla Trail Available 07/01/20 2Bed/1.5Bath Townhome- Apple Valley*Avail July 1, 2020 - End Unit Townhome in great Apple Valley location!
MAIN LEVEL - Large Living Room, informal dining area and good-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Also 1/2 bath on this level.
UPPER LEVEL- Master bedroom with walk through bath. One other nice size bedroom. Also on this level is a nice size loft area for office/den. Laundry also on this level. Newer carpet!

Great location close to shops, restaurants and easy freeway access. School District 196. One pet allowed. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE. Available July 1, 2020

(RLNE5768277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have any available units?
15971 Flotilla Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15971 Flotilla Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15971 Flotilla Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15971 Flotilla Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15971 Flotilla Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail offer parking?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not offer parking.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have a pool?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have accessible units?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15971 Flotilla Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15971 Flotilla Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

