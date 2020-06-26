Amenities

15852 Garrett Path Available 07/01/19 5BR/2BA Single Family House - Apple Valley * Available July 1 - MAIN LEVEL: large living room with picture windows, formal dining for special occasions, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and newer appliances, and a large deck with stairs to the fenced back yard. Large master bedroom with a walk thru to the full bath and 2 more bedrooms complete the main level.



LOWER LEVEL: a family room with cozy fireplace, and an amusement room that is big enough for a pool table. Two more family bedrooms and a bathroom are also on this level.



Attached 2 car garage. Great location, across from a park, close to Cedar Avenue for shopping, dining, entertainment. Pets allowed- max 2. Tenant responsible for monthly water softener rental up to $26. Available July 1, 2019



