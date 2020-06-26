All apartments in Apple Valley
15852 Garrett Path

15852 Garrett Path · No Longer Available
Location

15852 Garrett Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15852 Garrett Path Available 07/01/19 5BR/2BA Single Family House - Apple Valley * Available July 1 - MAIN LEVEL: large living room with picture windows, formal dining for special occasions, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and newer appliances, and a large deck with stairs to the fenced back yard. Large master bedroom with a walk thru to the full bath and 2 more bedrooms complete the main level.

LOWER LEVEL: a family room with cozy fireplace, and an amusement room that is big enough for a pool table. Two more family bedrooms and a bathroom are also on this level.

Attached 2 car garage. Great location, across from a park, close to Cedar Avenue for shopping, dining, entertainment. Pets allowed- max 2. Tenant responsible for monthly water softener rental up to $26. Available July 1, 2019

(RLNE4122942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15852 Garrett Path have any available units?
15852 Garrett Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15852 Garrett Path have?
Some of 15852 Garrett Path's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15852 Garrett Path currently offering any rent specials?
15852 Garrett Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15852 Garrett Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 15852 Garrett Path is pet friendly.
Does 15852 Garrett Path offer parking?
Yes, 15852 Garrett Path offers parking.
Does 15852 Garrett Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15852 Garrett Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15852 Garrett Path have a pool?
No, 15852 Garrett Path does not have a pool.
Does 15852 Garrett Path have accessible units?
No, 15852 Garrett Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15852 Garrett Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 15852 Garrett Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15852 Garrett Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15852 Garrett Path does not have units with air conditioning.
