Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15828 Harwell Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House w/Large backyard! Apple Valley- Available July 1 - MAIN/UPPER LEVEL: Living room, kitchen, dining w/ sliding glass doors to large deck and spacious backyard. Two bedrooms and full bath on this level. LOWER LEVEL: family room with fireplace, two more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and laundry/storage area. Attached 2 car garage. School District 196. Great location just minutes to 35W/E and Cedar Ave (77) for easy commute to Twin Cities. Pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for monthly water softener rental fee of up to $27/month. Available July 1, 2020



Due to COVID-19, we are currently not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/20f2c829-34be-4885-be52-973e49f2ef01?setAttribution=mls



Applications are available at: www.homesfornow.com



(RLNE5817468)