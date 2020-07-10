All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

15828 Harwell Avenue

15828 Harwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15828 Harwell Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15828 Harwell Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House w/Large backyard! Apple Valley- Available July 1 - MAIN/UPPER LEVEL: Living room, kitchen, dining w/ sliding glass doors to large deck and spacious backyard. Two bedrooms and full bath on this level. LOWER LEVEL: family room with fireplace, two more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and laundry/storage area. Attached 2 car garage. School District 196. Great location just minutes to 35W/E and Cedar Ave (77) for easy commute to Twin Cities. Pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for monthly water softener rental fee of up to $27/month. Available July 1, 2020

Due to COVID-19, we are currently not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/20f2c829-34be-4885-be52-973e49f2ef01?setAttribution=mls

Applications are available at: www.homesfornow.com

(RLNE5817468)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have any available units?
15828 Harwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15828 Harwell Avenue have?
Some of 15828 Harwell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15828 Harwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15828 Harwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15828 Harwell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15828 Harwell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15828 Harwell Avenue offers parking.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15828 Harwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 15828 Harwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15828 Harwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15828 Harwell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15828 Harwell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15828 Harwell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

