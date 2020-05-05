15650 Garnet Way - 1

Amenities

Avail February 20th. $1475 for a 1 year lease, $1450 for a 2 year lease. 1 Dog Allowed, $25/month pet rent, SORRY NO CATS. This lovely 2 BD, 1.5 BA townhome located in the heart of Apple Valley offers 1234 finished sqft. The main level features an open living room, dining room & kitchen w/ two-tiered center island breakfast nook & stainless steel w/ beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout & a cozy fireplace. Powder bath on the main level. The UL has 2 BDRMS, a full BA, loft/office space & laundry. Lovely patio & a large 1 CAR GARAGE, w/ LOTS OF GUEST PARKING. Owner pays Association fee, including water, sewer, trash, snow removal & lawn care. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants! APP: $50/adult, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.