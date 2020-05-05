All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, MN
15650 Garnet Way - 1
15650 Garnet Way - 1

15650 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Location

15650 Garnet Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
guest parking
Avail February 20th. $1475 for a 1 year lease, $1450 for a 2 year lease. 1 Dog Allowed, $25/month pet rent, SORRY NO CATS. This lovely 2 BD, 1.5 BA townhome located in the heart of Apple Valley offers 1234 finished sqft. The main level features an open living room, dining room & kitchen w/ two-tiered center island breakfast nook & stainless steel w/ beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout & a cozy fireplace. Powder bath on the main level. The UL has 2 BDRMS, a full BA, loft/office space & laundry. Lovely patio & a large 1 CAR GARAGE, w/ LOTS OF GUEST PARKING. Owner pays Association fee, including water, sewer, trash, snow removal & lawn care. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants! APP: $50/adult, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have any available units?
15650 Garnet Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have?
Some of 15650 Garnet Way - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15650 Garnet Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15650 Garnet Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 Garnet Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15650 Garnet Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15650 Garnet Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.

