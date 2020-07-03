All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

15539 Foghorn Lane

15539 Foghorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15539 Foghorn Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome plus an office is in a great location at an affordable price. When you walk in the front door of this home there is a great office space with french doors just before the staircase leading to the main floor. Upstairs is a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a good sized pantry. A separate laundry room is handily behind the kitchen. The living room area has great light from numerous windows and a sliding door that leads to a deck. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet, and a second bedroom and the bathroom complete the upstairs. There is also an attached extra-long one car garage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and owner pays water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have any available units?
15539 Foghorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15539 Foghorn Lane have?
Some of 15539 Foghorn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15539 Foghorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15539 Foghorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15539 Foghorn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15539 Foghorn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15539 Foghorn Lane offers parking.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15539 Foghorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15539 Foghorn Lane has a pool.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 15539 Foghorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15539 Foghorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15539 Foghorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15539 Foghorn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

