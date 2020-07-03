15539 Foghorn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome plus an office is in a great location at an affordable price. When you walk in the front door of this home there is a great office space with french doors just before the staircase leading to the main floor. Upstairs is a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a good sized pantry. A separate laundry room is handily behind the kitchen. The living room area has great light from numerous windows and a sliding door that leads to a deck. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet, and a second bedroom and the bathroom complete the upstairs. There is also an attached extra-long one car garage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and owner pays water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.