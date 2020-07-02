Amenities

15527 Foghorn Lane Available 06/01/20 Apple Valley Town Home, Affordable Price, Walk Out Patio, Garage Storage - This unit will be available for a June 1st move in.



It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and is in excellent condition. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.



Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.



Trash/Lanw/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other

utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



