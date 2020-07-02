All apartments in Apple Valley
15527 Foghorn Lane
Location

15527 Foghorn Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15527 Foghorn Lane Available 06/01/20 Apple Valley Town Home, Affordable Price, Walk Out Patio, Garage Storage - This unit will be available for a June 1st move in.

It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and is in excellent condition. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.

Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.

Trash/Lanw/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other
utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE2275869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have any available units?
15527 Foghorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15527 Foghorn Lane have?
Some of 15527 Foghorn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15527 Foghorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15527 Foghorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15527 Foghorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15527 Foghorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15527 Foghorn Lane offers parking.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15527 Foghorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have a pool?
No, 15527 Foghorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 15527 Foghorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15527 Foghorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15527 Foghorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15527 Foghorn Lane has units with air conditioning.

