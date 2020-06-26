15522 Float Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f969c7e08e ---- Laundry in unit! 2 level, 2 bedroom townhouse Apple Valley! This contemporary unit has been recently updated and freshly painted. Sun-fill unit features fireplace in living room, sliding glass door off the kitchen, walks out to back yard, perfect for grilling. Has a Walk in closet in master bedroom. Laundry just steps to the bedrooms. Garage parking! Rent includes water, trash and lawn and snow care! Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant= Gas/elec/any optional utility Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/assoc dues, snow removal/lawn care 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee an extra $25/mo in pet rent. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/f969c7e08e