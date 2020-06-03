All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, MN
14391 Hickory Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

14391 Hickory Way

14391 Hickory Way · No Longer Available
Location

14391 Hickory Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This South Facing 2 Bedroom Townhome is Located Mid-Way Between the Apple Valley and Burnsville Shopping Areas and Features 2 Bathrooms, 2 Bedrooms on One Level, Balcony Deck, Lots of Storage, and a 2 Car Attached Garage. A bonus unfinished basement offers lots of storage. Trash, snow removal, and lawn care are included. Move-in Ready! One small pet considered with pet deposit. Rent is $1,300 + $7 payment processing and reporting fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14391 Hickory Way have any available units?
14391 Hickory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14391 Hickory Way have?
Some of 14391 Hickory Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14391 Hickory Way currently offering any rent specials?
14391 Hickory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14391 Hickory Way pet-friendly?
No, 14391 Hickory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 14391 Hickory Way offer parking?
Yes, 14391 Hickory Way offers parking.
Does 14391 Hickory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14391 Hickory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14391 Hickory Way have a pool?
Yes, 14391 Hickory Way has a pool.
Does 14391 Hickory Way have accessible units?
No, 14391 Hickory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14391 Hickory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14391 Hickory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14391 Hickory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14391 Hickory Way does not have units with air conditioning.

