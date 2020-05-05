All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

13878 Granada Way

13878 Granada Way · No Longer Available
Location

13878 Granada Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13878 Granada Way Available 06/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*1.5Bath Town Home in Apple Valley- Avail June 1 - Great location- Apple Valley- Close Cedar Ave, great restaurants, and shops. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one level.

MAIN LEVEL- Informal dining area that walks out to patio, large living room. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. 1/2 bath and laundry also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom and two other nice size bedrooms, full bath also on this level.

BASEMENT- Very large unfinished basement- great storage space!

Property is located close to parks, shops and restaurants. Pet Friendly- small dog or cat only. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE! Available June 1, 2020

Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/76bc79e2-a0dc-4e27-b052-67e37f3202a2/?utm_source=captureapp

(RLNE5719921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13878 Granada Way have any available units?
13878 Granada Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 13878 Granada Way currently offering any rent specials?
13878 Granada Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13878 Granada Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13878 Granada Way is pet friendly.
Does 13878 Granada Way offer parking?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not offer parking.
Does 13878 Granada Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13878 Granada Way have a pool?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not have a pool.
Does 13878 Granada Way have accessible units?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13878 Granada Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13878 Granada Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13878 Granada Way does not have units with air conditioning.

