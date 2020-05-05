Amenities

13878 Granada Way Available 06/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*1.5Bath Town Home in Apple Valley- Avail June 1 - Great location- Apple Valley- Close Cedar Ave, great restaurants, and shops. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one level.



MAIN LEVEL- Informal dining area that walks out to patio, large living room. Large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. 1/2 bath and laundry also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom and two other nice size bedrooms, full bath also on this level.



BASEMENT- Very large unfinished basement- great storage space!



Property is located close to parks, shops and restaurants. Pet Friendly- small dog or cat only. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. MUST SEE! Available June 1, 2020



Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/76bc79e2-a0dc-4e27-b052-67e37f3202a2/?utm_source=captureapp



