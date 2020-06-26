1052 Ramsdell Drive

Amenities

Come view this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home available now in a family-friendly Apple Valley neighborhood! This spacious walkout rambler is conveniently located within short walking distance from Southview Elementary and Valley Middle School! Amenities include central A/C, dishwasher, scenic back patio, large backyard, dehumidifier, in-unit washer and dryer, a finished full basement and a 2-car attached garage. Main level features beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, while lower level includes a carpeted fourth bedroom and a spacious downstairs family room with a walkout to the patio area. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/sewer, yard care and snow removal. Trash removal is included in rent. Lawnmower and gas snow blower available for tenant use. Security Deposit: $1,775. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Located in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!