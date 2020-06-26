All apartments in Apple Valley
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
1052 Ramsdell Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM

1052 Ramsdell Drive

1052 Ramsdell Drive · No Longer Available
Apple Valley
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1052 Ramsdell Drive, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home available now in a family-friendly Apple Valley neighborhood! This spacious walkout rambler is conveniently located within short walking distance from Southview Elementary and Valley Middle School! Amenities include central A/C, dishwasher, scenic back patio, large backyard, dehumidifier, in-unit washer and dryer, a finished full basement and a 2-car attached garage. Main level features beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, while lower level includes a carpeted fourth bedroom and a spacious downstairs family room with a walkout to the patio area. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/sewer, yard care and snow removal. Trash removal is included in rent. Lawnmower and gas snow blower available for tenant use. Security Deposit: $1,775. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Located in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have any available units?
1052 Ramsdell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have?
Some of 1052 Ramsdell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Ramsdell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Ramsdell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Ramsdell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Ramsdell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Ramsdell Drive offers parking.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 Ramsdell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have a pool?
No, 1052 Ramsdell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1052 Ramsdell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Ramsdell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Ramsdell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1052 Ramsdell Drive has units with air conditioning.

