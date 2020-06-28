3901 9th Ln

Amenities

avail NOW: Anoka 4bd 2 ba twin home with fenced back yard $1545.00 - Light & bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath twin home with fully fenced back yard. $1545.00/month.*

Nicely updated.

Pet Considered on a case by case basis subject to $35/mo/pet pet rent and pet deposit; subject to restrictions

No smoking No vaping.

Just minutes to downtown Anoka and Riverdale Shopping Center. Close to Wilson Elementary and Anoka Senior High. 6+month lease preferred. $70 application fee per adult. Property is not Section 8 approved.

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow removal, water softener salt.

6+month lease preferred

Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

763.200.1428

Ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com



