Last updated December 3 2019

3901 9th Ln

3901 9th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3901 9th Ln, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
avail NOW: Anoka 4bd 2 ba twin home with fenced back yard $1545.00 - Light & bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath twin home with fully fenced back yard. $1545.00/month.*
Nicely updated.
Pet Considered on a case by case basis subject to $35/mo/pet pet rent and pet deposit; subject to restrictions
No smoking No vaping.
Just minutes to downtown Anoka and Riverdale Shopping Center. Close to Wilson Elementary and Anoka Senior High. 6+month lease preferred. $70 application fee per adult. Property is not Section 8 approved.
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow removal, water softener salt.
6+month lease preferred
Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428
Ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com

(RLNE4254907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 9th Ln have any available units?
3901 9th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
Is 3901 9th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3901 9th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 9th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 9th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3901 9th Ln offer parking?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3901 9th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 9th Ln have a pool?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3901 9th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 9th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 9th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 9th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
