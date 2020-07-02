All apartments in Anoka
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:54 PM

3832 9th Avenue

3832 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3832 9th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available May 1st. QUALIFICATIONS: Household income at least 3X rent (minimum), credit at or very near 600+, good rental history. 3 bed, 1 bath, NO garage, but spacious driveway. Really nice large yard on corner lot. Large partially finished basement has finished 3rd bedroom w/ egress window. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms. Feels like home! PET POLICY: MAX ONE SMALL PET (CAT OR DOG LESS THAN 25 LBS) WELCOME with pet deposit and owner approval. Long-term lease preferred! Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Apps $55/adult. Sorry, NO sec 8. Another home from John Ford at Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 9th Avenue have any available units?
3832 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
Is 3832 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3832 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3832 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anoka.
Does 3832 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3832 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3832 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3832 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3832 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

