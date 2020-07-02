3832 9th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Available May 1st. QUALIFICATIONS: Household income at least 3X rent (minimum), credit at or very near 600+, good rental history. 3 bed, 1 bath, NO garage, but spacious driveway. Really nice large yard on corner lot. Large partially finished basement has finished 3rd bedroom w/ egress window. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms. Feels like home! PET POLICY: MAX ONE SMALL PET (CAT OR DOG LESS THAN 25 LBS) WELCOME with pet deposit and owner approval. Long-term lease preferred! Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Apps $55/adult. Sorry, NO sec 8. Another home from John Ford at Renters Warehouse!