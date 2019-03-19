All apartments in Andover
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14333 Crane Street Northwest

14333 Crane Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14333 Crane Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Andover, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,930 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have any available units?
14333 Crane Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have?
Some of 14333 Crane Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 Crane Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
14333 Crane Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 Crane Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 Crane Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 14333 Crane Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 Crane Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 14333 Crane Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 14333 Crane Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14333 Crane Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14333 Crane Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14333 Crane Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
