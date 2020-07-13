203 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with parking
“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")
If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ypsilanti apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.