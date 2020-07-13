Apartment List
/
MI
/
ypsilanti
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ypsilanti apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,093
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 South Grove Street
20 South Grove Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Minutes from downtown Ypsilanti we have a unit available for rent at 20 s grove in Ypsilanti. This unit is renting for $1,200 per month including water in the rent price. We have a three bedroom apartment available 06/01/20.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Normal Park
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic South Side
209 Buffalo St
209 Buffalo Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1944 sqft
Available 09/01/20 We are gut renovating 209 Buffalo for a 9/1 move in!!! Everything in this home will be brand new! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-unit laundry, central A/C, large living room, dining room and a sun room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Worden Gardens
470 Hawkins St
470 Hawkins Street, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$945
Hawkins is our large two-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, additional closet space, on-site parking and a medium sized yard. Water and trash removal included in rent. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5896532)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Heights
1010 Washtenaw Rd
1010 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Lots of parking space in the back.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays all utilities. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ainsworth Park
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled enormous two bedroom lower level duplex featuring all brand new wood flooring. The unit has been completely repainted with all new light fixtures, large bedroom windows for a lower level unit.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
120 N Summit Street
120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 2 and is the upper unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020! - Rent is $825, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
2 N Normal Street
2 North Normal Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Not your usual Campus Rental! Completely renovated in todays trendy décor located near EMU Campus! Brand new everything and in upscale Materials and décor! Open New Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, Granite Counters, Convenient Island and Stainless

1 of 13

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
2372 Quarterback Ct Unit 1
2372 Quarterback Ct, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath condo, with all appliances. Includes all utilities. No pets. 1 carport space and multiple parking spaces available. Includes high speed internet and Cable tv. Near EMU and St. Joseph Hospital. Central a/c and heat.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Park
494 Madison St
494 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Well maintained home, family owned, and it is in a quite neighborhood. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE127555)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
213 Ballard St Apt 1
213 Ballard St, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Nice Sized Bedrooms, 1 Bath, upstairs apartment, just minutes from EMU Campus! Updated bathroom New flooring in kitchen New Carpeting throughout Only $375 per bedroom Plenty of free, on site parking, Free washer/dryer 2 Blocks from EMU
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
265 S S Harris Road
265 S Harris Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$7,000
10500 sqft
This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space. There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Stadium View #4
2636 Stadium View Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1069 sqft
Stadium View Condo - Available Now - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in Stadium Meadows Condominium Complex, near Eastern Michigan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1349 S HURON Street
1349 Huron Street, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$24,100
15228 sqft
AN OUTSTANDING ONE-OF-A-KIND WELL-MAINTAINED AND NICELY FINISHED ONE STORY OFFICE BUILDING IN A BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL SETTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-945 AND APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES TO DETROIT METRO AIRPORT (20 MIN), 5 MILES TO WILLOW RUN AIRPORT (5
City Guide for Ypsilanti, MI

“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")

If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ypsilanti, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ypsilanti apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYpsilanti 3 BedroomsYpsilanti Apartments with Balcony
Ypsilanti Apartments with GarageYpsilanti Apartments with GymYpsilanti Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYpsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Apartments with Pool
Ypsilanti Apartments with Washer-DryerYpsilanti Dog Friendly ApartmentsYpsilanti Furnished ApartmentsYpsilanti Pet Friendly PlacesYpsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor