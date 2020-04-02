866 Madison St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH AVAILABLE ! This newly remodeled 5 bedroom home features new floors throughout; fresh paint and new appliances !! Also features a large fenced in backyard with a large deck!! Conveniently located to EMU College of Business, I-94 and all that is Ypsilanti. Just minutes of downtown Ypsilanti, Depot Town & Eastern Michigan's main campus!! $1,900 monthly rent. App fees $25 per adult (18 or older). Pets welcome with deposit + monthly fee (restrictions apply) For more information or to schedule a showing call our office (weekdays 9am-4pm) at 734-369-6117!! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4650541)