Ypsilanti, MI
866 Madison St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

866 Madison St

866 Madison Street · (734) 369-6117
Location

866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Heritage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. Jun 17

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH AVAILABLE ! This newly remodeled 5 bedroom home features new floors throughout; fresh paint and new appliances !! Also features a large fenced in backyard with a large deck!! Conveniently located to EMU College of Business, I-94 and all that is Ypsilanti. Just minutes of downtown Ypsilanti, Depot Town & Eastern Michigan's main campus!! $1,900 monthly rent. App fees $25 per adult (18 or older). Pets welcome with deposit + monthly fee (restrictions apply) For more information or to schedule a showing call our office (weekdays 9am-4pm) at 734-369-6117!! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4650541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Madison St have any available units?
866 Madison St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 866 Madison St have?
Some of 866 Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
866 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 866 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 866 Madison St does offer parking.
Does 866 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Madison St have a pool?
No, 866 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 866 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 866 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 Madison St has units with dishwashers.
