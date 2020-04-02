Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

408 Perrin St Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Steps to EMU's Central Campus - Barnes & Barnes has a four bedroom house, right off of EMU's campus available for Fall 2020. This house has two private entrances, four bedrooms- two upstairs, two downstairs, plus two full baths and two living rooms! Four off street parking spots, plus great street parking for guests.



The kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated and the kitchen is equipped with a full-size refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. There is also plank flooring throughout both living room areas (not seen in pictures)



The rent is $1800.00 per month. Tenants are responsible for their own utilities



Available for a September 1st move-in.



Please Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 for more information on this great property. You can find all of our listings art www.barnesapts.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1974091)