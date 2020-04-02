All apartments in Ypsilanti
408 Perrin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

408 Perrin St

408 Perrin Street · (734) 480-7400
Location

408 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
408 Perrin St Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Steps to EMU's Central Campus - Barnes & Barnes has a four bedroom house, right off of EMU's campus available for Fall 2020. This house has two private entrances, four bedrooms- two upstairs, two downstairs, plus two full baths and two living rooms! Four off street parking spots, plus great street parking for guests.

The kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated and the kitchen is equipped with a full-size refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. There is also plank flooring throughout both living room areas (not seen in pictures)

The rent is $1800.00 per month. Tenants are responsible for their own utilities

Available for a September 1st move-in.

Please Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 for more information on this great property. You can find all of our listings art www.barnesapts.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1974091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Perrin St have any available units?
408 Perrin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ypsilanti, MI.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Perrin St have?
Some of 408 Perrin St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Perrin St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Perrin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Perrin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Perrin St is pet friendly.
Does 408 Perrin St offer parking?
Yes, 408 Perrin St does offer parking.
Does 408 Perrin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Perrin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Perrin St have a pool?
No, 408 Perrin St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Perrin St have accessible units?
No, 408 Perrin St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Perrin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Perrin St has units with dishwashers.
