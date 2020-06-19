2002 Cannon Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room. Three good sized main floor bedrooms all with closets. Large family room with picture window. Spacious bathroom with tiled shower. Downstairs is a large rec-room with dry bar, laundry, bathroom and storage. Off the dining room is a huge deck and fenced in back yard. Two stall garage as well. This home does not accept pets or section 8. New residents are responsible for all utilities. Easy to see using our Self Showing Lockboxes, use this link to sign up: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592505?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.