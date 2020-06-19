All apartments in Wyoming
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:03 PM

2002 Cannon Street Southwest

2002 Cannon Drive Southwest · (616) 208-4533
Location

2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room. Three good sized main floor bedrooms all with closets. Large family room with picture window. Spacious bathroom with tiled shower. Downstairs is a large rec-room with dry bar, laundry, bathroom and storage. Off the dining room is a huge deck and fenced in back yard. Two stall garage as well. This home does not accept pets or section 8. New residents are responsible for all utilities. Easy to see using our Self Showing Lockboxes, use this link to sign up: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592505?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have any available units?
2002 Cannon Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have?
Some of 2002 Cannon Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Cannon Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Cannon Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Cannon Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest does offer parking.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Cannon Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Cannon Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
