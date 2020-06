Amenities

Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage. The massive 27 x 27 Great room opens to the dining area and kitchen that has room for a table. The great room has a gas fireplace for those winter days and 25 feet of door walls facing the water allowing for lots of natural light and great views. The master suite is giant and measures 28 x 20. It has a gas fireplace and large windows with views of the water in addition to a private 4 piece bath and walk in closet. The second bedroom is 16 x 11 and has is own walk in closet. Brand new carpet has just been installed. The large paver patio has great views of the water the perfect place to relax with your boat just steps away. There is a main floor laundry rm, two car car attached garage.

Why buy when you can lease this for less.