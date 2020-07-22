Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Wyandotte should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
2444 2nd
2444 2nd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Two bedroom apartment available in Wyandotte. Located just blocks away from the water, local boutiques, night life, and great restaurants. Utilities $60/month. Rent $950.
Results within 1 mile of Wyandotte

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Wyandotte
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Southgate
11801 Durham Road, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1393 sqft
Redwood® Southgate is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ecorse
29 E Auburn St
29 East Auburn Street, Ecorse, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1291 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Gorgeous Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and a bath, located in the East of PK Beauty! Hardwood floors all throughout the kitchen which has functional dishwasher and stove while it is fully carpeted all throughout from the living room,

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
15495 Jackson St
15495 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! THE DETAILS AND LOVE PUT INTO THIS HOME IS EVIDENT AS SOON AS YOU WALK IN.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,355
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$885
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13 PM
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Wyandotte, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Wyandotte should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Wyandotte may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Wyandotte. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

