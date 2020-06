Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Newer maintained Commercial property for lease are hard to come by, especially in a high traffic desirable areas. That’s why this amazing lower level 1 story office space is perfect! Sitting On almost half an Acre, With 7 separate office and common area, turn key, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and lots and lots of parking! The opportunity of this space has yet to be maximized. Forward facing Biddle and located in the heart of Wyandotte right off the river, the opportunity is yours to seize!