33389 Belding Ct

Amenities
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
No Pets.
No Section 8.
Wayne-Westland Schools
