Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

33389 Belding Ct

33389 Belding Court · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33389 Belding Court, Westland, MI 48186
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

No Pets.
No Section 8.
Wayne-Westland Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33389 Belding Ct have any available units?
33389 Belding Ct has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
Is 33389 Belding Ct currently offering any rent specials?
33389 Belding Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33389 Belding Ct pet-friendly?
No, 33389 Belding Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 33389 Belding Ct offer parking?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not offer parking.
Does 33389 Belding Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33389 Belding Ct have a pool?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not have a pool.
Does 33389 Belding Ct have accessible units?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 33389 Belding Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33389 Belding Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 33389 Belding Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
