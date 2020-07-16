8807 Hardwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Fantastic well kept condo has 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, lovely eat in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, basement, and 1 car garage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



No Pets.

No Section 8.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."