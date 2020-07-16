All apartments in Wayne County
Find more places like 8807 Hardwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, MI
/
8807 Hardwood Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:52 AM

8807 Hardwood Dr

8807 Hardwood Drive · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8807 Hardwood Drive, Wayne County, MI 48111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Fantastic well kept condo has 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, lovely eat in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, basement, and 1 car garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

No Pets.
No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have any available units?
8807 Hardwood Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8807 Hardwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Hardwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Hardwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Hardwood Dr offers parking.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have a pool?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Hardwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Hardwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8807 Hardwood Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave.
Plymouth, MI 48187
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48134
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2
Melvindale, MI 48122
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr
Northville, MI 48167
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd
Belleville, MI 48111

Similar Pages

Wayne County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFerndale, MIOak Park, MIHazel Park, MIFarmington, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MI
Wyandotte, MILivonia, MIRiverview, MIWoodhaven, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MINorthville, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIMelvindale, MIAllen Park, MIDearborn Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity