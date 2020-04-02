49095 FREESTONE Drive

Amenities

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay windows, and opens up to the spacious great room featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and gas fireplace. The beautiful kitchen has new SS appliances (2020), center island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, pantry & hardwood floors that stretch to the attached breakfast area w/ sliding door providing access to the elevated Trex deck overlooking the nicely landscaped backyard & paver patio. An oversized first floor master w/ vaulted ceiling provides a large WIC and master bath w/ dual vanities and separate enclosed shower & soaking tub. First floor laundry & half bath. Upper level contains 3 additional large bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished daylight basement w/ theater, bar & 3rd full bath.