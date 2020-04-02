All apartments in Wayne County
49095 FREESTONE Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:15 AM

49095 FREESTONE Drive

49095 Freestone Dr · (248) 425-5082
Location

49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI 48168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3143 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay windows, and opens up to the spacious great room featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and gas fireplace. The beautiful kitchen has new SS appliances (2020), center island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, pantry & hardwood floors that stretch to the attached breakfast area w/ sliding door providing access to the elevated Trex deck overlooking the nicely landscaped backyard & paver patio. An oversized first floor master w/ vaulted ceiling provides a large WIC and master bath w/ dual vanities and separate enclosed shower & soaking tub. First floor laundry & half bath. Upper level contains 3 additional large bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished daylight basement w/ theater, bar & 3rd full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have any available units?
49095 FREESTONE Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have?
Some of 49095 FREESTONE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49095 FREESTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49095 FREESTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49095 FREESTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49095 FREESTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49095 FREESTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49095 FREESTONE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49095 FREESTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 49095 FREESTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49095 FREESTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 49095 FREESTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49095 FREESTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
