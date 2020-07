40646 Gilbert St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT, THIS HOME HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND SECOND FULL BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. IT'S CHARMING APPEARANCE AND GREAT LOCATION MAKE THIS A HOME THAT WON'T BE ON THE MARKET LONG. $3600 IN GROSS MONTHLY INCOME REQUIRED. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT (CREDIT SCORE IS 600+), AND A MONTH AND A HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CONDITIONAL APPROVAL (CREDIT SCORE IS 525-599). MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO SMOKING. NO CATS. DOGS NEGOTIABLE WITH $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!