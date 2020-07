Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Take a look at this gem, Great for adult Foster care, day care, Office space, Urgent care, Medical Office, Real estate Office,lawyers office I can go on for ever. Live and work in the same space or rent out the property separately. Endless options at this location bring your Ideas and make it reality all from the comfort of this layout with multiple rooms and bathrooms on every floor. Come take a look you will not be disappointed.