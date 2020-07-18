19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

Northridge Estates 2 bed, 2 bath. Upper level, end unit condo.SPECIAL Remodeled Open floor plan that you will LOVE. Newer carpeting throughout.Newer lighting fixtures. New flooring in kitchen & dining room. Master bedroom has a full bath and enormous walk in closet. Small library/office off of living room. Enclosed Balcony extends living space options.Good closet space throughout. All appliances included and new butcher block kitchen island remains. Furnace, AC unit and HWH updated in 2010. Assigned Carport. Northville Schools. Located close to downtown Northville, shopping, restaurants, freeways and newly opened U of M Northville Health Center. Both adults & kids will enjoy large association park w play structure & picnic tables. Pets not allowed. No smoking.Community offers a clubhouse and pool.Rent includes water. 1.5 months security deposit, $200 prep . Please use attached application form. assoc fee incld. Employment letter and or employment verification.