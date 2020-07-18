All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive

19587 Northridge Dr · (248) 380-8800
Location

19587 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI 48167

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Northridge Estates 2 bed, 2 bath. Upper level, end unit condo.SPECIAL Remodeled Open floor plan that you will LOVE. Newer carpeting throughout.Newer lighting fixtures. New flooring in kitchen & dining room. Master bedroom has a full bath and enormous walk in closet. Small library/office off of living room. Enclosed Balcony extends living space options.Good closet space throughout. All appliances included and new butcher block kitchen island remains. Furnace, AC unit and HWH updated in 2010. Assigned Carport. Northville Schools. Located close to downtown Northville, shopping, restaurants, freeways and newly opened U of M Northville Health Center. Both adults & kids will enjoy large association park w play structure & picnic tables. Pets not allowed. No smoking.Community offers a clubhouse and pool.Rent includes water. 1.5 months security deposit, $200 prep . Please use attached application form. assoc fee incld. Employment letter and or employment verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have any available units?
19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive has units with air conditioning.
