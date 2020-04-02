All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

18657 Seminole

18657 Seminole · (248) 243-6648
Location

18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI 48240

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18657 Seminole · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 11:45AM - 18657 Seminole
Redford Township, MI 48240

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 11:45AM. Click the link to schedule your showing! https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=8044458a-c173-4e51-93ba-e9a2d7e861b3&source=Website

View a full video walkthrough of this property at
http://youtu.be/HX-EOljH74g

Zillow and Trulia users must include phone number so we can contact you!

This cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Redford features carpeting throughout and vinyl wood kitchen flooring. Large kitchen with dining area is perfect for your family gatherings. Two spacious bedrooms and recently updated bathroom make this home a must see! There is also a separate laundry/mud room with a door to access the spacious deck and patio and fenced in backyard! The 1 car garage is perfect for all of your storage needs!

Our homes in this area always rent quickly!! Schedule your showing TODAY at DetroitRentalProperty.com

248-243-6648

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

(RLNE2937888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18657 Seminole have any available units?
18657 Seminole has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18657 Seminole have?
Some of 18657 Seminole's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18657 Seminole currently offering any rent specials?
18657 Seminole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18657 Seminole pet-friendly?
No, 18657 Seminole is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 18657 Seminole offer parking?
Yes, 18657 Seminole offers parking.
Does 18657 Seminole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18657 Seminole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18657 Seminole have a pool?
No, 18657 Seminole does not have a pool.
Does 18657 Seminole have accessible units?
No, 18657 Seminole does not have accessible units.
Does 18657 Seminole have units with dishwashers?
No, 18657 Seminole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18657 Seminole have units with air conditioning?
No, 18657 Seminole does not have units with air conditioning.
