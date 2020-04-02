Amenities
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 11:45AM - 18657 Seminole
Redford Township, MI 48240
SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 11:45AM. Click the link to schedule your showing! https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=8044458a-c173-4e51-93ba-e9a2d7e861b3&source=Website
View a full video walkthrough of this property at
http://youtu.be/HX-EOljH74g
Zillow and Trulia users must include phone number so we can contact you!
This cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Redford features carpeting throughout and vinyl wood kitchen flooring. Large kitchen with dining area is perfect for your family gatherings. Two spacious bedrooms and recently updated bathroom make this home a must see! There is also a separate laundry/mud room with a door to access the spacious deck and patio and fenced in backyard! The 1 car garage is perfect for all of your storage needs!
Our homes in this area always rent quickly!! Schedule your showing TODAY at DetroitRentalProperty.com
248-243-6648
We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out
Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.
