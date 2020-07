Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and Clean Upper unit Ranch Style Condo For Lease.2 Bdrm And 2 full Bathrooms.Washer and Dryer inside unit.All Appliances included.Balcony off Living room w/view of wooded setting.Additional Storage on deck.Walking distance to downtown plymouth.Hardwood floors in kitchen and entry way.Gas fireplace in living room.Master Bedroom with double closets and master bathroom.Huge Basement storage area.1 car detached garage with opener.Landlord pays association fee which includes water. Must see! Move in Ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE507703)