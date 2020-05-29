Glengarry Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.



Our community features plenty of opportunities for relaxation and recreation, including a sparkling swimming pool and renovated playscape.



With professional on-site Beztak management and maintenance, Glengarry Park lets you enjoy a convenient, elevated lifestyle.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online