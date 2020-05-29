All apartments in Waterford
Glengarry Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Glengarry Park Apartments

850 Williamsbury Dr · (574) 343-1271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look & Lease special of $500 off a two bedroom apartment
Location

850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI 48328

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 242 · Avail. Sep 7

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glengarry Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.

Our community features plenty of opportunities for relaxation and recreation, including a sparkling swimming pool and renovated playscape.

With professional on-site Beztak management and maintenance, Glengarry Park lets you enjoy a convenient, elevated lifestyle.
Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $150-$300
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glengarry Park Apartments have any available units?
Glengarry Park Apartments has 3 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glengarry Park Apartments have?
Some of Glengarry Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glengarry Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Glengarry Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease special of $500 off a two bedroom apartment
Is Glengarry Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Glengarry Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments offer parking?
No, Glengarry Park Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glengarry Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Glengarry Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Glengarry Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glengarry Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Glengarry Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glengarry Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
