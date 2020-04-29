35 VERNIER Road

Amenities

Location, location , location. This 1977 built colonial is in an excellent location with park view across the street. Walking distance to Lakeshore, parks, and schools. The colonial features spacious living room-dining room with large picture window with lots of natural light. The home also offers expansive kitchen with center island, newer appliances, desk station and opens to family friendly family room. The family room features natural fireplace, book shelves and sliding door to private fenced in backyard with in ground sprinklers. The den/5th bedroom is on the first floor which adds to the versatility of the home The 2nd floor features master suite with private master bath and lots of closet space. The 2nd floor also features 3 additional bedrooms and large hall bathroom. The finished 1216 sq ft. basement has brand new carpet and loads of storage area. GHA/AC 10 YEARS.GPS has access to Lakefront park with pool, boat slips, picnic area, and fishing pier.