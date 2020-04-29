All apartments in Village of Grosse Pointe Shores
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

35 VERNIER Road

35 Vernier Road · (313) 550-5335
Location

35 Vernier Road, Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, location , location. This 1977 built colonial is in an excellent location with park view across the street. Walking distance to Lakeshore, parks, and schools. The colonial features spacious living room-dining room with large picture window with lots of natural light. The home also offers expansive kitchen with center island, newer appliances, desk station and opens to family friendly family room. The family room features natural fireplace, book shelves and sliding door to private fenced in backyard with in ground sprinklers. The den/5th bedroom is on the first floor which adds to the versatility of the home The 2nd floor features master suite with private master bath and lots of closet space. The 2nd floor also features 3 additional bedrooms and large hall bathroom. The finished 1216 sq ft. basement has brand new carpet and loads of storage area. GHA/AC 10 YEARS.GPS has access to Lakefront park with pool, boat slips, picnic area, and fishing pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 VERNIER Road have any available units?
35 VERNIER Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 VERNIER Road have?
Some of 35 VERNIER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 VERNIER Road currently offering any rent specials?
35 VERNIER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 VERNIER Road pet-friendly?
No, 35 VERNIER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village of Grosse Pointe Shores.
Does 35 VERNIER Road offer parking?
Yes, 35 VERNIER Road does offer parking.
Does 35 VERNIER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 VERNIER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 VERNIER Road have a pool?
Yes, 35 VERNIER Road has a pool.
Does 35 VERNIER Road have accessible units?
No, 35 VERNIER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 35 VERNIER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 VERNIER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 VERNIER Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 VERNIER Road has units with air conditioning.
