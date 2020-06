Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.