St. Clair Shores, MI
22647 ALGER Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

22647 ALGER Street

22647 Alger Street · (248) 716-0585
St. Clair Shores
Location

22647 Alger Street, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
Saint Clair Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely Saint Clair Shores home only a 5-minute drive to Lake Front Park!!! New carpet throughout, freshly painted!! Brand new furnace, Central air, both bathrooms updated (2017), and new front picture window. Beautiful landscaping in a lovely tree-lined neighborhood in walking distance to elementary school. NO PETS and NO SMOKERS. 1st months rent and 1 Months security. a $50 per applicant non-refundable application fee that MUST BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATION PROVIDED IN DOCS, W-2's and receipts from last 3 rental payments, $400 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22647 ALGER Street have any available units?
22647 ALGER Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22647 ALGER Street have?
Some of 22647 ALGER Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22647 ALGER Street currently offering any rent specials?
22647 ALGER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22647 ALGER Street pet-friendly?
No, 22647 ALGER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair Shores.
Does 22647 ALGER Street offer parking?
Yes, 22647 ALGER Street offers parking.
Does 22647 ALGER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22647 ALGER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22647 ALGER Street have a pool?
No, 22647 ALGER Street does not have a pool.
Does 22647 ALGER Street have accessible units?
No, 22647 ALGER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22647 ALGER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22647 ALGER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22647 ALGER Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22647 ALGER Street has units with air conditioning.
