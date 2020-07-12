22647 ALGER Street

Amenities

Lovely Saint Clair Shores home only a 5-minute drive to Lake Front Park!!! New carpet throughout, freshly painted!! Brand new furnace, Central air, both bathrooms updated (2017), and new front picture window. Beautiful landscaping in a lovely tree-lined neighborhood in walking distance to elementary school. NO PETS and NO SMOKERS. 1st months rent and 1 Months security. a $50 per applicant non-refundable application fee that MUST BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATION PROVIDED IN DOCS, W-2's and receipts from last 3 rental payments, $400 non-refundable cleaning fee.