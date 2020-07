Amenities

Main building for lease 60x72, 4200 sq ft, 3ph, Bus Bar, with two offices on Main Floor. 13 ft sliding door w 14 ft ceilings. Office & extra rooms 25x100 2500 sq ft, 200 Amp 3ph. Reception area, Executive Office with built in cabinets and lighted desk to read blueprints also an extra office and bathroom. Employees lunchroom and bathroom. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Motion detectors with Dyke Security. Business must be approved by Port Huron Twp. Must see.