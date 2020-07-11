/
107 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 O'Neil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
14224 Colpaert
14224 Colpaert Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This Beautifully remodeled all brick 1,200 square foot ranch with a fenced in yard will be the perfect place for you to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Contact for Availability
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14163 Ivanhoe Dr Apt 201
14163 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, gorgeous new flooring in most of unit. Fresh paint. All appliances. Private laundry room in basement. Lower unit 201 with 2 full baths, walk in closet, doorwall to balcony, formal dining area, central air and more. 14163 Ivanhoe.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
34374 Rhode Island St
34374 Rhode Island Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Move in ready, beautiful and spotless tri-level home,with Central Air Conditioning. In the L'Anse Creuse Public School District. Two bedrooms upstairs, family room and 1 bedroom downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
