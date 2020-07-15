/
studio apartments
78 Studio Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.
Roseville
28015-19 Gratiot
28015 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,850
3000 sqft
For lease in Roseville. Busy corner at Martin and Gratiot. A proven winner for over 50 years. Totally renovated auto repair shop. Approx 3,000 square feet, 4 overhead doors and bays, office area & show room.
Roseville
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!
Roseville
16122 12 mile
16122 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Great location. Approx 1200 sq ft with both front and back entrances. Lots of parking.Freshly painted. Bathroom & storage.
Roseville
27730 GRATIOT Avenue
27730 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$900
1216 sqft
Beautiful updated 1216 sq ft., and ready to move in. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, clean and ready to go. 5 offices, 2 restrooms, kitchen, waiting room, tons of parking and basement storage. Highly visible and good traffic count.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
20516 15 Mile Road
20516 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,600
2100 sqft
Limitless Opportunity To Run Your Own Business! Established/ High Traffic Barbershop/Salon for lease. Prime location! Owner has been in business for 30+ years. He also owns the plaza so ensure that the lot is kept up and businesses are present.
Saint Clair Shores
29629 HARPER Avenue
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.
Northeast Warren
15162 13 Mile
15162 East 13 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$850
850 sqft
Gross lease rate! Property taxes, building insurance & common area maintenance included - Active shopping center with great visibility and excellent demographics, join BoRics, Loris Cafe - Free rent available.
Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
$2,000
5202 sqft
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
17000 17 Mile
17000 17 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,550
893 sqft
Clinton Township office space available. Was once a Music Recording Studio! One good size main area with separate offices adjoining. Manager office with three additional work areas that can fit 6 work stations each. Kitchen area and lavatory.
Mount Clemens
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$600
800 sqft
Just Reduced to $600 per month lease! Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked.
Mount Clemens
73 N Main Street
73 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$1,450
1130 sqft
Just Reduced to $1450 per month lease! Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Formerly Lady Jane Men’s Haircuts.
Mount Clemens
71 N Main Street
71 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
850 sqft
Just Reduced to $750 per month lease!Located in Time Square Building,Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court and the new “City Center Park”. Executive Office Suites w/private bathroom.
Grosse Pointe
19587 MACK Avenue
19587 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Studio apartment at 19587 MACK Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods
Southeast Warren
21250 Mullin Avenue
21250 Mullin Ave, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,500
More the 4 Acres plus 10,000 Sqft Sheds for lease. City of Warren/ industrial (Zoning Code M - 2 ). Acre price $3.500 or best offer. For more information please contact the listing agent.
Mount Clemens
311 SOUTHBOUND GRATIOT
311 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
575 sqft
Mixed-Use retail/office space for LEASE on Southbound Gratiot with Great Exposure!! Next to the Clinton River. 575 Sq Ft with 3 offices. 10 Parking spaces.Excellent space for Accountant, Financial Planner or Attorney.
Saint Clair Shores
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.
Saint Clair Shores
24905 Harper Ave
24905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,250
1016 sqft
This property features a large lower retail/commercial space (17x31); lavatory; office (10x10) and mechanical closet. The property housed a salon which has return air units at each nail/pedicure station.
Saint Clair Shores
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
Northeast Warren
28717 HOOVER Road
28717 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,200
2600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! LOCATED ACROSS FROM ST. JOHNS MACOMB, JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM GM LOCATION. APPROX 2600 SQ FT FORMERLY USED AS A FLOWER SHOP. GREAT FOR ANY MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. COME IN AND START YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!!!
Northeast Warren
28711 HOOVER Road
28711 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! PROFESSIONAL OFFICE W/ 1,500 SQ FT, FEATURES FOUR PRIVATE OFFICES ALONG WITH COMMON AREA AND BREAK ROOMS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO I-696 ON HIGH TRAFFICKED HOOVER RD.
Southeast Warren
11340 Jackson
11340 Jackson Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$775
Studio apartment at 11340 Jackson in Warren
