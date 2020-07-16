31623 NARDELLI Lane

Amenities

Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal. Features: newer carpet through out, and updated ceramic tile. Large pantry in the kitchen, private laundry in unit, large bedroom with walk-in closet. Wall a/c unit. Patio. All appliances. 2 year lease preferred. Close to shopping and I-94. 1st month rent plus 1.5 month security deposit due at lease signing.