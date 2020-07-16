All apartments in Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

31623 NARDELLI Lane

31623 Nardelli Lane · (248) 256-5436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal. Features: newer carpet through out, and updated ceramic tile. Large pantry in the kitchen, private laundry in unit, large bedroom with walk-in closet. Wall a/c unit. Patio. All appliances. 2 year lease preferred. Close to shopping and I-94. 1st month rent plus 1.5 month security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have any available units?
31623 NARDELLI Lane has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have?
Some of 31623 NARDELLI Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31623 NARDELLI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31623 NARDELLI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31623 NARDELLI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31623 NARDELLI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31623 NARDELLI Lane offers parking.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31623 NARDELLI Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have a pool?
No, 31623 NARDELLI Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have accessible units?
No, 31623 NARDELLI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31623 NARDELLI Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31623 NARDELLI Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31623 NARDELLI Lane has units with air conditioning.
