18730 Meier

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW COUNTER TOP, NEW CABINETS & NEW LIGHT FIXTURES ~ UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW CERAMIC WALL AND FLOOR TILES, NEW SINK AND TOILET ~ FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE WITH NEUTRAL SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT ~ NEW CARPET IN ENTIRE HOUSE ~ BRAND NEW HOT WATER TANK ~ NEW BASEBOARD HEATING & MUCH MORE! House has a beautiful layout with a comfortable dining space and a large master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy summer evenings or fall nights in covered front porch. Nice sized backyard with shed for storage. Located in a beautiful and well-kept area of Roseville! Close to all major shopping including Costco & Walmart (within half mile), major restaurants and cafes including Starbucks, Biggby and Outback Steakhouse (within half mile) and easy access to I-94 for your daily commute! Don't miss out on a house in this booming area of Roseville just under $1,100! Call 248-266-4267 Ext 4 for schedule showing. HURRY UP AND APPLY NOW: https://aminproperty.appfolio.com/listings/



(RLNE5665836)