Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
18730 Meier
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:21 PM

18730 Meier

18730 Meier Street · (248) 266-4267 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18730 Meier · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW COUNTER TOP, NEW CABINETS & NEW LIGHT FIXTURES ~ UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW CERAMIC WALL AND FLOOR TILES, NEW SINK AND TOILET ~ FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE WITH NEUTRAL SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT ~ NEW CARPET IN ENTIRE HOUSE ~ BRAND NEW HOT WATER TANK ~ NEW BASEBOARD HEATING & MUCH MORE! House has a beautiful layout with a comfortable dining space and a large master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy summer evenings or fall nights in covered front porch. Nice sized backyard with shed for storage. Located in a beautiful and well-kept area of Roseville! Close to all major shopping including Costco & Walmart (within half mile), major restaurants and cafes including Starbucks, Biggby and Outback Steakhouse (within half mile) and easy access to I-94 for your daily commute! Don't miss out on a house in this booming area of Roseville just under $1,100! Call 248-266-4267 Ext 4 for schedule showing. HURRY UP AND APPLY NOW: https://aminproperty.appfolio.com/listings/

(RLNE5665836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18730 Meier have any available units?
18730 Meier has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18730 Meier have?
Some of 18730 Meier's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18730 Meier currently offering any rent specials?
18730 Meier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18730 Meier pet-friendly?
Yes, 18730 Meier is pet friendly.
Does 18730 Meier offer parking?
No, 18730 Meier does not offer parking.
Does 18730 Meier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18730 Meier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18730 Meier have a pool?
No, 18730 Meier does not have a pool.
Does 18730 Meier have accessible units?
No, 18730 Meier does not have accessible units.
Does 18730 Meier have units with dishwashers?
No, 18730 Meier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18730 Meier have units with air conditioning?
No, 18730 Meier does not have units with air conditioning.
