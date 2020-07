Amenities

****Remarkable lease opportunity in highly sought after Romulus sub*** This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is completely move in ready. Pride of ownership throughout. Gas fireplace in spacious living room. Open concept perfect for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Master bedroom has walk in closet, master bath with jetted tub and double sink. Upper level laundry (no more walking close up and down stairs). Basement is prepared for the additional of a bathroom. Property backs up to scenic wooded area. Community includes a play ground area. Conveniently located minutes away from the airport, shopping and transportation. Don't delay, come check this home out today.