32142 Newcastle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

32142 Newcastle 3 bedroom/1bath Ranch located in Romulus - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/32142-gc



Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family. Located in Romulus and built in 1965 this home comes with nice back yard, partially finished basement and dinning area in the kitchen. Freshly painted and clean, this home is in move-in condition. Close to shopping, places of worship, schools, grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and freeways. Located just north of Ecorse between Merriman and Wayne

Tenant qualifications: Online application w/$35 fee only after you have seen the home in person. Must have provable gross income 3x the rent ($3150) or Sec 8 and a minimum of ($2,625) to cover the first months rent and the security deposit (1.5x rent). Tenant will be required to enter into tenant agreement with the water company and put all other utilities in their name. $100 Admin fee required at move-in. No evictions or long history of late payments.



Section 8 welcome.



Contact us today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5623485)