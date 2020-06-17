All apartments in Romulus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

32142 Newcastle Street

32142 Newcastle Street · (248) 209-6755 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32142 Newcastle Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32142 Newcastle Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
32142 Newcastle 3 bedroom/1bath Ranch located in Romulus - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/32142-gc

Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family. Located in Romulus and built in 1965 this home comes with nice back yard, partially finished basement and dinning area in the kitchen. Freshly painted and clean, this home is in move-in condition. Close to shopping, places of worship, schools, grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and freeways. Located just north of Ecorse between Merriman and Wayne
Tenant qualifications: Online application w/$35 fee only after you have seen the home in person. Must have provable gross income 3x the rent ($3150) or Sec 8 and a minimum of ($2,625) to cover the first months rent and the security deposit (1.5x rent). Tenant will be required to enter into tenant agreement with the water company and put all other utilities in their name. $100 Admin fee required at move-in. No evictions or long history of late payments.

Section 8 welcome.

Contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

