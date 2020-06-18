All apartments in Romulus
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:56 AM

15432 ORCHARD Street

15432 Orchard Street · (734) 981-5333
Location

15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY;
(1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover
(3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Property Details are; just Remodeled 2020, new kitchen, new bathroom, new doors, new wood floor, very clean, this is three bedrooms ranch awesome location minutes from Metro Airport. Very spacious. Closed to freeways and shopping. Fridge and Stove included. Minimum lease term will be two years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have any available units?
15432 ORCHARD Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15432 ORCHARD Street have?
Some of 15432 ORCHARD Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15432 ORCHARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
15432 ORCHARD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15432 ORCHARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Romulus.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 15432 ORCHARD Street does offer parking.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have a pool?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have accessible units?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15432 ORCHARD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15432 ORCHARD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
