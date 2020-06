Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great Rochester location for this clean condo with fresh paint and beautiful new tiled bath/shower. Lower unit overlooks rear wooded area where you can walk or ride out to the Paint Creek Trail. Nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom. Doorwall to rear patio overlooks the back grounds. Storage unit in basement along with laundry facilities. Water included in rent. 1 dog or cat is allowed. No smoking.