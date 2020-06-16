690 Old Perch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never been easier. Relax in the light-filled family room that’s anchored by a cozy fireplace. Make both meals and memories in the open kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space to keep the counters clutter free and all major appliances you see included. Spend countless hours with loved ones outdoors, whether it’s enjoying a meal on the sprawling deck or sharing a few laughs around the firepit. Just minutes from Oakland University and nearby several dining options downtown makes this home perfectly positioned. Schedule to see this amazing home in a great location, today! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please verify all information