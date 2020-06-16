All apartments in Rochester Hills
690 Old Perch Rd

690 Old Perch Road · (855) 440-8532
Location

690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Stratford Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never been easier. Relax in the light-filled family room that’s anchored by a cozy fireplace. Make both meals and memories in the open kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space to keep the counters clutter free and all major appliances you see included. Spend countless hours with loved ones outdoors, whether it’s enjoying a meal on the sprawling deck or sharing a few laughs around the firepit. Just minutes from Oakland University and nearby several dining options downtown makes this home perfectly positioned. Schedule to see this amazing home in a great location, today! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Old Perch Rd have any available units?
690 Old Perch Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 690 Old Perch Rd have?
Some of 690 Old Perch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Old Perch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
690 Old Perch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Old Perch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Old Perch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd offer parking?
No, 690 Old Perch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 Old Perch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd have a pool?
No, 690 Old Perch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd have accessible units?
No, 690 Old Perch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Old Perch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Old Perch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Old Perch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
